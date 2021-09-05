There’s been some years when 1.5 million people have visited Land Between the Lakes, the 171,000-acre national recreation area that calls Trigg County home.
“That speaks volumes about how much of a jewel it is to have in our region,” said Bill Stevens, executive director of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist and Convention Commission.
LBL has captured a top prize in Kentucky Living magazine’s 12th Annual Best in Kentucky Awards, garnering first place in the “Outdoors: Hunting/Fishing” category.
Winners are determined with votes cast by readers of Kentucky Living, who complete surveys on social media or in the magazine.
People can nominate businesses, services or attractions in various categories, Stevens said.
He noted that LBL has won in several of the contest categories through the years.
“The Land Between the Lakes is one of the, if not the, No. 1 attraction in terms of number of visitors,” observed Stevens, noting that the area has been No. 1 in the state in the past.
He said 2021 statistics are not yet available.
Stevens noted that LBL is a huge attraction for Cadiz and Trigg County. The county has a substantial number of the acres in LBL as well as its attractions, i.e., the Elk and Bison Prairie, Golden Pond and the Woodlands Nature Station, among others, Stevens said.
He noted that Cadiz is one of the gateway communities that benefit from the recreation area, the others including Grand Rivers, Aurora and Dover, Tennessee. And they aren’t the only ones to reap the rewards of LBL, Stevens said.
“All those communities benefit,” he noted of what is the Western Lakes and Rivers Region.
LBL and the remaining of the Best in Kentucky Award winners are featured in Kentucky Living’s September “Best of Kentucky” issue.
The 2021 Best in Kentucky Awards Show, showcasing this year’s award winners, premiered on the magazine’s YouTube channel and on Facebook Live on Aug. 26.
The awards show was hosted by Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry.
The 2021 awards were sponsored by Glasgow-Barren County Tourism.
A press release from the Kentucky Living magazine described the annual awards as a celebration of Kentucky’s people, places and unique creations.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
