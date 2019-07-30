The state's new pension legislation will save Green River District Health Department more than $2 million in reduced retirement costs this fiscal year.
That's good news -- for now -- said Clay Horton, public health director. However, the future still looks uncertain.
For example, the new law may face legal challenges.
Also, the measure means GRDHD officials must make tough decisions down the road.
"The law provides several different options where we may elect to exit the retirement system next year," Horton said. "Based on the estimates I have reviewed, the only one of those options that is likely to provide any financial advantage would be the one they call a 'hard freeze.'
"That would mean that employees would no longer be able to accrue service time in the retirement program. That would likely hurt our veteran, most experienced employees."
Quasi-governmental agencies must decide whether or not to exit the system by April 2020.
"We won't make a decision before then," Horton said. "That will give us an opportunity to see what next year's state budget requires for the retirement system contribution rate, what level of state support we can expect for mandated services, and to see if there may be a challenge or legal ruling on the law."
GRDHD's current budget included an increase of more than $2.6 million to cover higher employee pension contributions. For every dollar of salary the health department paid last fiscal year, it put 49 cents into the public employee pension system. That rate jumped to 84 cents on July 1.
Gov. Matt Bevin called a special session last week to deal with the state's pension problem. The new law, which Bevin signed Wednesday, seeks to bring relief to many quasi-governmental agencies, such as regional universities, community mental health centers, health departments and domestic violence shelters, hit by massive increases in pension costs. Lawmakers feared new contribution rates might force some of those agencies into bankruptcy.
The measure freezes pension rates at a much lower amount for another year, giving agencies more time to decide whether to stick with the state's retirement system or to leave the program.
That's a decision New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services won't have to make. It is not in the state retirement plan, said Karla Ward, executive director.
Most of the state's rape crisis centers participate in the pension plan, but New Beginnings' leadership decided against it about 20 years ago. Employees there participate in a 403b program.
Even so, Kentucky's pension woes may indirectly affect New Beginnings.
"It is going to impact the centers around us, which includes Silverleaf in Elizabethtown, Sanctuary in Hopkinsville and Hope Harbor in Bowling Green," Ward said. "... It will most likely eventually cause them to reduce staff, which will affect the number of clients they can see. At that point, they will have to refer to their closest center, and we may have to pick up some of those clients."
Audubon Area Community Services is not one of the agencies affected by the state's recently passed pension law. AACS is part of the County Employee Retirement System, which includes city and county employees.
"However, our agency is watching the developments of (the new pension legislation) as there will likely be continued work on the Kentucky Retirement System that may impact CERS in the coming year," said Brandon Harley, AACS deputy chief executive officer.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
