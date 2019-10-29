The community's methamphetamine problem has prompted the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess County Fiscal Court to schedule a rare joint work session at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at City Hall.
Both RonSonlyn Clark, senior director of substance use and prevention services at RiverValley Behavioral Health, and Sgt. Michael Nichols, supervisor of the Owensboro Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, will deliver presentations during the meeting.
Clark said she and Nichols spoke at a prior forum in September called "Meth Crisis in Our Community." It was sponsored by the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro and Daviess County.
"We're excited to get this opportunity, and it's a result of doing the meth forum," Clark said. "It was well-received, and the city has asked for more information."
Mayor Tom Watson
See Meth/Page A2
spearheaded the idea of bringing the two governmental bodies together in an effort to further discuss the meth problem as well as potential federal grants for fighting illicit drugs.
Clark said it will take several agencies along with local elected leaders working together to make a difference.
"No one agency can handle all the issues surrounding meth," she said. "… We need to involve prevention, treatment, law enforcement, possibly child welfare agencies, the recovery communities. There's just a lot who have to come to the table to make headway with this."
At one time, meth was manufactured locally through homemade labs with ingredients such as anhydrous ammonia, hydrochloric acid, lithium and pseudoephedrine found in cold medications. The "one-pot" method of combining cold tablets with household chemicals inside a plastic soda bottle was another form of local manufacturing.
State legislation has since restricted pseudoephedrine pills -- a key ingredient -- at the retail level, making it difficult to manufacture locally.
However, meth itself has been more prevalent on the street than ever before, according to OPD.
Nichols said the backyard labs are virtually "nonexistent" compared to what they were from 2009 to about 2015. Now, the drug is being imported in large quantities from countries such as Mexico.
"In Mexico, there are no regulations," Nichols said. "It's how often can they get semi truckloads of (pseudoephedrine) pills to the cartels to supply the mega labs."
Nichols said local law enforcement has seized more than 18 pounds of meth this year.
"Those are historic numbers for the Owensboro PD and the Daviess County area," Nichols said.
Today's meth product has also gotten cheaper and more addictive, Nichols added.
"When I was a detective and the last undercover buy that I did was for an 8-ball of meth (3.5 grams), we paid $325," Nichols said. "My guys now are buying 8-balls at that same amount for $70 to $80. ... And anyone who becomes addicted to it calls it the devil."
The meeting will also involve GRADD officials who have expertise in applying for federal money.
Joanna Shake, GRADD's associate director of Community and Economic Development Department, said the grant cycle has ended for 2019 but credited Watson wanting to get out in front of next year's round of federal funding.
"First, we need the list of what the needs are so we can see what's open and available on the grants," Shake said. "That way we can match those up and make the strongest applications."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.