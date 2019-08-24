Leading by Example

Belinda Blair knows what it's like to lead Hospice of Western Kentucky.
But she's also experienced firsthand what it's like to be helped by it.
Her husband, Dennis Littell, was under hospice's care before dying of cancer in July at age 71.
Blair, 70, said they were married in March and were still newlyweds when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in May.
"The divine powers above just knew what was coming my way, and just sent me to a place where I needed to be," she said. "The support I've received from hospice to get through this has just been amazing. Dennis and his family were just thrilled with hospice and comfortable with the care their dad received."
Although Blair is still grieving herself, she did celebrate her one-year anniversary on Friday as the CEO of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was serving as the chairwoman of hospice's board of directors when the CEO position opened in August 2018. At that time, she had just retired from Healogics, an advanced wound care service provider, a month earlier.
Blair initially entered the CEO position as an interim not thinking of it becoming permanent.
But by January of 2019, Blair had begun to embrace the idea of becoming hospice's official CEO.
By then, however, the board was preparing a CEO search committee.
"At every board meeting, we would talk about doing that and it got to where it was hurting my feelings," she said. "I felt like I was at home. I loved what I was doing. We were making some changes with the organization."
Blair also wanted to give hospice's top leadership position stability.
"We went through four CEOs, I think, in 10 years," Blair said. "…The more I prayed about it and thought about it, I thought, well, if I leave at the end of 2019, they're going to be right back where they were looking for another CEO."
Her interim title was removed April 1, making her Hospice of Western Kentucky's permanent CEO.
With that background in nursing, Blair said her approach to hospice is a "holistic" one.
"It's where you look at the body, the mind and the spirit," she said. "And we do that not just for the patient but for the whole, entire family. Going through that grieving process right now myself,
I realize how important that aspect is."
As she begins her second year, Blair has already established some goals. Among them are expanding palliative care, partnering with other hospices within the region and creating more community awareness about hospice.
Typically, patients referred to hospice are considered terminal with six months or less.
However, the average hospice stay is between eight and nine days.
Blair said educating the public about accepting hospice isn't about giving up but receiving quality of life in the final days.
"It's sad because we get people who are literally taking their last breaths," Blair said.
Blair is responsible for more than 80 employees who work out of two Owensboro locations -- the main office at 3419 Wathen's Crossing and the inpatient unit -- The Heartford House -- at 2914 Old Hartford Road.
Hospice of Western Kentucky's territory consists of Daviess, Hancock, Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties.
Although Blair is responsible for guiding the nonprofit organization, she calls her staff of nurses, spiritual counselors, social workers and CNAs the real "unsung heroes."
"It's just their job every day to serve," Blair said. "And they serve gracefully."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
