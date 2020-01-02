Leaf pickup slightly behind schedule

Leaf pickup in Owensboro is behind schedule, but officials hope for it to be completed by mid-February when leaf season ends.
Billy Cooper, yard waste crew leader with Owensboro Public Works, said the delay happened in October when a severe windstorm swept Owensboro. Cooper said the city should be finished with leaf pickup by mid-February, but weather such as rain and snow can alter the schedule.
"You never know what the weather is going to do," he said. "It just depends on the weather."
The city has already collected leaves throughout the city once in the past few months and is on its second pickup phase. Leaf pickup was scheduled to start at Zone 2A Thursday, which includes Clay Street, Bolivar Street and a portion of East Fifth Street. The city will then continue to work its way down south for the next several days until it hits Zone 6, which is in the east side of Owensboro and includes streets such as East Byers Avenue, East 20th Street and Old Hartford Road. A full map of the leaf pickup zones can be found on the city of Owensboro's website.
Once the second round of leaf pickup is completed, the public works department will pick up leaves throughout Owensboro again for a third and final time. Afterward, leaf pickup will be completed on a call-in basis.
As of Dec. 31, the department had picked up about 1,266 tons of leaves, including those collected and bagged by residents.
To properly dispose of leaves, Cooper said residents should separate leaves from limbs and yard waste as the two items are disposed of differently. Leaves need to remain within 6 feet of the edge of private property, not in the street or covering sidewalks; residents should remember to not block their leaf piles by cars or tarps and not put their piles underneath low-hanging wires or trees and not on trailers. Piles shouldn't cover up telephone or electrical boxes.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
