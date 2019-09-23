An Alzheimer's workshop is planned for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Badgett Foundation Conference Room at Western Kentucky University-Owensboro, 4821 New Hartford Road.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The workshop kicks off 15 minutes later with a presentation on dementia care. The presenter is Rebekah Wilson, who is a certified independent consultant and owner of Aging Care Coach.
At 11 a.m., John Dotson of Kentucky Elderlaw, will speak about vital legal documents and legal issues related to people living with dementia.
For more information, call 270-702-7887 or go to www.mytimesaversky.com.
