Dr. Shannon Finerty, assistant professor of zoology at Kentucky Wesleyan College, will discuss the wonders of Iceland at Tuesday's meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
The upcoming Christmas bird counts also will be discussed. The south Daviess County count will be Dec. 21, and the western Daviess County count will be Jan. 1.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wendell H. Ford Government Gallery at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
