You know that when you turn your clocks back some strange things are going to happen. The green of summer is gone to give vent to the multi-colors of autumn. Those colors will give vent to brown hues and 50 million leaves will make your front yard look like a flat tree.
Fall is another word for autumn and I used to wonder why that had to be. Then it dawned on me. Fall is nothing more than a shortened version of falling leaves.
You didn't know that, did you? And you wouldn't have if I hadn't racked my brains getting it all sorted out. You were used to saying the season of fall or the fall season.
No such thing.
The falling of leaves is not a season. Rather, it's a time of mind-boggling frustration. Clean them up today and tomorrow you will wonder why you bothered the day before. And you'll do some more wondering the next day.
There are options for handling leaves.
You can vacuum them up with your lawnmower, dump them into plastic bags and the city will pick them up on Wednesday or whenever your pickup day is. Or, you can rake them out to the street, pile them along the curb and wait.
And no, I'm not going to condemn the city pick up of the leaves and toss it into an area of bad management. There are a lot of trees in Owensboro turning out a lot of leaves and a schedule for pickup days is a must. If you don't have your leaves in the street when your neighborhood's time rolls around you will have to wait for the next roll and that might force you into the bagging system.
One thing for sure. Leaving leaves pilled along the curb is no guarantee of lasting comfort. Cars and trucks have been known to run through them with abandon and youngsters take delight in kicking them from here to everywhere.
It's disturbing to think how something once so beautiful and responsible in providing needed shade can turn into a yard-caring monster.
But don't despair, The plastic bag will go away, the city truck with the big leaf vacuum aboard will come around the corner and life will return to a semblance of normalcy.
Before you can say you've got a day off from chores, snow will have to be shoveled from the driveway, snowmen will have to be made for the grandchildren and heating bills will climb out the ceiling.
Don't you wish I hadn't ruined your day with all of this nonsense? It would have been a lot simpler to suggest we all ask the city for permission to go back to the old days by waiting for all of your leaves to fall, rake all of them out to the street and set a match to them. Within a few minutes, your leaf problems would be over and you would have enjoyed a nice bonfire.
But, the Environmental Protection Agency -- while doing what it thinks is necessary -- put a halt to leaf burning and opened up a big bag of frustration.
It wasn't all that many years ago that I fashioned the idea of placing all of my leaves in a big pile on my backyard garden, setting fire to them and tilling all of that remaining ash product into my soil for some nice fertilization.
A neighbor -- I know not which one -- didn't think it was a good idea and called the fire department. Within minutes two fires trucks screamed to my home, firemen raced into my backyard and my dream of improved vegetable production was sidetracked. The firemen even made me use my own hose and water to extinguish the fire.
That was OK, but running a big fire hose off one of the trucks and hooking it to a fire hydrant would have been much more dramatic.
That's it. Go on out, clean up your leaves, and in the future, ask somebody else about fall.
