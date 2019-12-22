Leaving a lasting legacy

Behind Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Nick Brake's desk is a row of family photos. Of particular interest are two images of him shaking hands with each of his children, Nicholas and Anna Caroline, on their respective high school graduation day.
"It's special to be the superintendent of a school district like this, but it's doubly special to make it a family affair," Brake said last week as he reminisced on his six-year career as superintendent. "Being able to be on stage with both of my kids as they graduated ... that was a neat experience."
Brake will step down from the position on Dec. 31. He announced his intentions the end of June. OPS Chief Academic Officer Matthew Constant has been named the district's interim superintendent effective Jan. 1 and will remain so while a search for a permanent replacement for Brake takes place.
Brake, who was previously president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., was hired as superintendent in 2013. Brake was chosen unanimously by the OPS board to replace Larry Vick.
The past few weeks have been a time for Brake to reflect on his time as superintendent, and he has cited several moves and actions taken by the board of education, through his help, that shoot to the top of his highlight reel.
Under his direction, the district has seen consistent enrollment growth with more than 5,000 students enrolled in Owensboro schools for the first time since the early 1980s. The district was also named a Top-25 District of Innovation in 2018 due in part to the creation of the district's creation of two innovation-based schools -- the Owensboro Innovation Academy, which graduated its first class this year, and the Owensboro Innovation Middle, which opened its doors for the first time in August.
Brake also helped create the Early College Academy, which lets students earn credits toward an associate degree simultaneously with their high school diplomas, and the Bluegrass Global Scholars program, which allows seniors to focus on community engagement. The Early Learning Academy at Estes Elementary School, which is a blended preschool and kindergarten classroom, also began during Brake's time as superintendent.
There are also several programs that began before his time at the helm, and Brake attributes them to the leaders before him, like the district's strong focus on the arts.
"This district has been blessed with really great leadership for the past decades," he said. "The superintendents that have preceded me have really been some towering figures. They have done great work in this community and have made lasting contributions in the district and in the community overall."
Brake tried to move the district forward with the same integrity, he said, which has always been a motivator for him. The tradition of the district is also inspiring, he said.
"I ask new employees that come in who the president of the United States was when the district was formed," he said. "Most of them don't know. It was Ulysses Grant. And our district has always remained responsive to the community, and we've been innovative."
Constant said that Brake hit the ground running when he became superintendent and had a vision that trumpeted the district's three biggest strengths: tradition, innovation and excellence. Since then, all of his efforts have been trying to uplift those three pillars.
He has done that in a myriad of ways, Constant said.
"There are many things that didn't exist before Dr. Brake took over that now do in terms of our Early Learning Academy, our OIA, our Bluegrass Scholars, our reorganization of the central office," Constant said. "There's just so many things we could point to that because he had a hand in starting will now live past him and that's sort of his legacy to us."
Brake also was instrumental in re-integrating the fifth-grade students back into the elementary schools, as well as push the state to match the district's second nickel tax that would allow for more funding for facilities.
Constant said the role of an interim superintendent is to stay the course and not to change too much, but also walk the fine line of continuing the progress that has already been made.
"I feel confident in where we need to go, and I think my job is just to try to stay the course and move us forward," he said. "That's what I intend to do, and while this selection process is taking place, I think my job is to support that process and to support the board to find the best possible candidate, because when it comes down to the most basic fundamental part of being a superintendent, it is to serve the kids of Owensboro Public Schools. So we have to find the best person and the best fit."
Jeremy Edge, OPS Board of Education chairman, said as a money guy, he first thinks fiscally of the changes Brake has helped institute in the district. The district is spending 12% more of its budget on instruction in Brake's six years as superintendent, while at the same time the fund balance has grown over those years.
The new schools, as well as the additions and renovations to Newton Parrish Elementary School, Sutton Elementary School and the planned addition to Cravens Elementary School also place the district at a higher standard. Not to mention the board, at the behest of Brake, moving its alternative learning high school to its current location on West 11th Street, Edge said.
Morale across the district is up, he added, from students to board members to teachers and staff.
"The other things that he's done for us is really put Owensboro Schools in such a great position financially, building-wise, academic-wise, arts-wise that we ought to be, in my opinion, the cream of the crop," Edge said, adding that only the best of the best should be looking to fill Brake's shoes.
Brake said he is leaving the district at a time when there is an immense challenge to public education and the teaching profession. Some of those challenges were created by the rhetoric, he said, but others have been created by the issues concerning the teacher retirement system, school safety and pay.
He also cited concerns about the changes to the graduation requirements for high school students, and said he hopes that in placing an emphasis on career-tech programs, students aren't pigeon-holed.
As far as his future, Brake said he hasn't decided what he will do. He does know he will be engaged and involved in public service in some way, and in January will begin taking a look he can do in earnest. In the meantime, he will take some time off.
"I'm grateful to the board for the opportunity to do this," he said. "The multiple board members that I have worked with and the staff in this district are terrific. They are very committed to the students and the community. It's been a real enjoyable six-and-a-half years. I think we have been able, in this short amount of time, to accomplish some things that will have a lasting impact."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.