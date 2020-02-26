We are featuring Lenten Meditations for today through Friday. Lenten Meditations for the subsequent weeks of Lent will be published every Saturday throughout the season in the Religion & Values section, featuring daily devotions for the upcoming week.
Rev. Dr. Claudia A. Ramisch, minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro
Ash Wednesday
“Oh, yeah! It’s Ash Wednesday!” I have to admit I don’t hear (or think) that too often, but here we are. The season of repentance and retreat before Easter is wide open before us. The key to Lent — and most of life — is to pay attention: Follow God’s lead to the conversion you need. Whether that’s found in mercy to salve sins, wounds or failures, or courage to follow grace into daring new insight, or faithfulness growing in service, following God’s lead is fundamental. As always, start with prayer: God, make us turn to You that You may shape a new heart in us. What will come of this? Deeper spirit? Broader generosity? Healthier rhythms in daily life? Improved community? “Oh, yeah! It’s Ash Wednesday!”
Thursday
Giving is obvious in winter. Merchants and charities count on our generosity in November and December! Yet in Lent (a word meaning, spring), we’re asked to deliberately include almsgiving as a spiritual practice. As with all spiritual disciplines, it’s apparently simple—then we discover so much more. Almsgiving isn’t simply tossing extra money in a basket but intentionally investing in people and projects that offer sustainability and human dignity. This investment isn’t for material gain or tax breaks; it’s meant to transform our hearts to the shape of God’s love. Because God’s love is free and inviting, never coercive or corrosive, this transformation in us is significant. Almsgiving is part of following God’s lead to conversion. What are you called to give for real change?
Friday
Fasting during Lent isn’t connected to the debate about intermittent fasting. It’s an ancient practice intended to make us physically aware of our need for God and to teach us what our hungry neighbors often experience. We empty ourselves for love of God and God’s people. If fasting from food is safe for you, use guidance and go for it. If some condition makes fasting dangerous for you, try something else. Don’t void the value of the spiritual practice; adapt it. What’s taking up too much space in your life? Work, pocket technology, drugs, video games, alcohol, shopping? Fast from that. What will help you really understand the experience of hunger in Owensboro, in Kentucky? Learn. Hunger for God and care for God’s hungry people.
