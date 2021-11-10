Residents of Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center again have worked with Nashville-based award-winning singer/songwriter and producer Tamara Stewart to transform their memories and feelings into song.
Stewart will be performing music Saturday from the newly created “Lest We Forget Volume II” album, part of the Kentucky Veterans Centers’ Songwriting Project, at The State Theater in Elizabethtown.
Stewart said this second album is the result of many “songwriting processing groups,” led my herself, with residents in the veteran centers across Kentucky.
In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Stewart is also a certified trauma recovery coach. She uses the group sessions to not only chat about subjects, like the pandemic and it’s emotional and physical effects, but gather all sorts of stories and memories. With each session, she said they would create a lyric with the residents’ words and thoughts. She then brings the song to the lyric they have written.
Stewart said residents of the Radcliff Veterans Center are incredible to work with. She has worked with them since 2019.
“We have laughed and cried and solved life’s toughest questions all in the space of song. They are so prolific as co-writers now that we have run so many sessions. They never cease to amaze me with their knowledge, wisdom, sense of humors grace and courage on all levels,” she said.
“No two songs are alike. We have written songs about their lives in all areas. ... There’s nothing these folks can’t tell a story on or share a rhyme about. It’s been such a joy to co-create with them.”
Albert Murrell, an Air Force veteran at the Radcliff center, has participated in this project since the beginning. He has assisted in writing more than 20 songs — many of them dealing with issues related to experiences during his military service and civilian life.
“This project has given us a voice to share our stories with our families and the world. I have never participated in something that brings so much joy and pride,” he said in a recent letter. “This project touches more than just the veterans in the nursing homes. It affects our families, communities and fellow veterans.”
Daniel Ausbrooks, an Army veteran at the center, said in a letter when he first arrived at the Radcliff veterans center, he was struggling with the physical effects of a stroke as well as the grief following his wife’s death.
“I was in a very low place,” he said.
Although he was attending the songwriting groups weekly, Ausbrooks said he did not offer much during them. It wasn’t until one session when another resident talked about how he missed dancing with his wife that Ausbrooks began sharing some of his thoughts.
That session resulted in a song they wrote was called “Until I Get There.” It was dedicated to his wife.
“I cannot say enough about this project and the effect it has had on me,” he said.
Lori Jury, activity director at the Radcliff Veterans Center, said she’s honored to be a part of this project.
“This project — their stories, their songs — has been the most fulfilling endeavor in which I have ever been involved,” she said. “Tamara works with the veterans as they share very raw emotions and, together, they make these songs that will preserve their stories forever.”
Stewart said their first “Lest We Forget” album, which was released in February 2020, was quite a success. For that album, she said they had a near sell-out show at The State Theater.
On Saturday, they’re hoping for another good showing. The songs cover a variety of topics including friendship, road trips, war and much more.
One of the songs on the new album written by residents at the Radcliff Veterans Center is called, “Anything Like This.” Stewart said this song shares their feelings of being separated from their families during the pandemic.
“The song draws comparison to all the other life-adjusting, jarring moments they have witnessed,” she said.
Stewart said there is also a very touching song written in honor of staff and first responders who have survived the most unthinkable 18 months of their professional careers.
“We truly hope Hardin County will come out to the show to hear these songs and maybe even buy an album,” Stewart said.
Jury said all proceeds from the concert will help support programs and the needs of veterans at Radcliff Veterans Center.
Although they won’t be able to attend in-person, residents at the Kentucky veteran centers across the state will be watching the concert via live stream.
“I hope the community comes out in force, as they did for the last concert, to support this project and show the veterans at the Radcliff veterans center and all the centers how much we support and honor them,” Jury said.
Tickets for the concert, which is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, can be purchased on The State Theater website, thestate270.org.
Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or malford@thenewsenterprise.com.
