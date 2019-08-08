Ever so often, a dreamer will pass through Owensboro.
Some of them make their dreams come true.
Like Bob Green who built the Executive Inn Rivermont in the 1970s.
But most can't quite get theirs across the finish line.
In 1994, Rick English, who headed a spinoff of the Big E called Executive Inn Promotions, set his goal as bringing a world heavyweight championship to town.
"The only thing that limits us is our imagination," the 49-year-old Boston native said. "There's a title fight in a hotel somewhere all the time."
English was also looking at an indoor driving range, batting cages and miniature golf at the hotel.
There were a few boxing matches, but no title fights.
John Bays, who bought the hotel at a bankruptcy sale 20 years, had even bigger ideas.
If Kentucky would adopt casino gambling -- and if he got a casino license -- Bays said he would build at $200 million casino-entertainment complex downtown.
Plans called for a $50 million casino a $90 million arena that would seat 20,000, a $26 million indoor water park, $40 million worth of parking garages to accommodate 14,000 vehicles, a 500-room addition to his 600-room Executive Inn Rivermont and an expansion of the hotel's convention center from 40,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet.
The complex, Bays said, would create 3,000 jobs.
Pay would start at $15 an hour plus benefits, he said.
And the payroll would be $93 million.
But Kentucky didn't get casino gambling.
And Bays' dream fizzled.
Zev Buffman, who was president of the RiverPark Center from 2003 to 2011, wanted to bring Grand Prix auto racing to the streets of downtown Owensboro.
A lot of exciting things happened while Buffman was here.
But Grand Prix racing downtown wasn't among them.
Now, dreamers are starting to come our way again.
Let's hope the new dreams see the light of day.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
