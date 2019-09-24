Letters of support receive 1,000 signatures in one day

Within 24 hours after letters of support for a local fairness ordinance became available online, about 1,000 people had pledged their support.
By Monday morning, that number had swelled to nearly 1,500.
"It has exceeded my expectations to get that many so quickly," said Kaitlin Nonweiler, executive director of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, which has been the campaign's guiding force.
Organizers of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign have no idea how many hard-copy letters may have been signed since they were distributed Thursday night at the campaign's monthly meeting.
Campaign supporters agreed to push for 12,500 signatures -- online and paper -- by the campaign's next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Brescia University's Moore Center.
Nonweiler hasn't received any signed hard-copy letters yet, but that doesn't surprise her. When she distributed them at last week's meeting, she asked supporters to bring signed copies back to the next fairness campaign meeting in October.
When people sign the online letters of support, they can write messages. A few people have taken the opportunity to voice their opinion, Nonweiler said.
"They were all very positive," she said.
Also, Nonweiler has followed Facebook posts about the fairness campaign. They have been overwhelmingly positive, too, she said.
To date, one resident called the OHRC to speak out against a fairness ordinance.
"We continued with the same facts," Nonweiler said of the conversation. "This is for housing rights, employment rights and for people in the LGBTQ community to get services."
By the end of the conversation, she said, the caller had a better understanding of the reasons behind the initiative.
Fairness campaign supporters want to pursue an ordinance because the LGBTQ community is an unprotected class in Kentucky. While residents are protected from discrimination based on religion, race, age and other factors, they can be fired or denied housing and public accommodation based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Thirteen cities across the state have approved fairness ordinances.
Links to online letters of support may be found on the Owensboro Fairness Ordinance or Owensboro Human Relations Commission's Facebook pages.
Paper copies of the letter are available at the OHRC office.
The letter of support campaign has been highly successful so far, Nonweiler said, but there's still a long way to go to reach 12,500 signatures.
"That is reaching for the stars," she said. "We'd love to get that number. We will get as many as we can."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.