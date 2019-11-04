Lewisport home featured in November edition of 'Country Living' magazine

Mike and Cindi Fallin of Hancock County recently had their Lewisport home featured in the November edition of the National magazine "Country Living."
Mike and Cindi said they will have lived in their home on Fourth Street in Lewisport for 24 years this Thanksgiving weekend.
The Fallins are the seventh family to live in the home, which was built between 1900 and 1910 by a German immigrant by the name of Petri, according to Mike Fallin.
The home, adorned with its wrap-around porch, lace curtains, original hardwood floors on the top story, and an overall southern vibe, has earned its place in the "Country Living" magazine, which picked the Lewisport home for a short feature out of 15 other houses listed for sale in the publication.
The home has undergone several updates including new insulation throughout, new hardwood floors on the ground level, new roofing, and added walls on the top floor that Cindi Fallin said was just one large room when they purchased it.
"We have really rebuilt this house in a way -- inside and out … we spent a lot of time and money and we really love the house," Mike Fallin said. "We redid it the way we wanted to and we raised three children in the process and we did projects as we could."
While they are nostalgic about the home, having raised three children in it and spent countless family holidays there, they said they are ready to move on.
Cindi said that they also own a home in Owensboro that is closer to their son and his family as well as the park, library and some of the local schools.
She said the Lewisport house is too much space for them since all of their kids have moved out and the large property is starting to become difficult for them to maintain.
"It's just the two of us and there's a lot of living space," Cindi Fallin said. "We just thought it was time to downsize."
They plan to move to Owensboro after they sell their Lewisport home.
"I love this house. I would stay here forever," Cindi Fallin said. "But gradually, your kids have their families and are in other places, you just realize maybe there's something else besides just that house."
Christie Netherton, Messenger-Inquirer, 270-691-7360
