A Lexington pizza delivery driver has been fired after she allegedly threatened a customer with racial slurs and said she would spit on the patron's food after a 9-cent tip was accidentally left, according to WKYT.
In a Facebook post, the customer, who did not respond to requests for comment, said she and a roommate had ordered a pizza from the Pizza Hut on Waller Avenue. She had never ordered online and accidentally left the small tip.
That didn't sit well with the delivery driver, the customer wrote on Facebook. The driver began to call the woman and her roommate and then sent a series of text messages that included a racial slur and "Your the type that should be hung." The driver also wrote in the text messages that she would spit in the food.
The customer included screenshots of the text exchange in her Facebook post.
A Pizza Hut spokesperson told WKYT, which first reported the story, the delivery driver has been fired and the company had no reason to believe the driver had made good on threats to contaminate the customer's food.
"We were shocked by the driver's text messages but have no reason to believe anyone's food was actually compromised," the spokesperson told the television station. Nevertheless, the driver's language and threats were completely unacceptable, the spokesperson said.
WKYT is the Lexington Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
