Library and Edge Ice Center team up to make the center more accessible

Beginning on Jan. 2, card-carrying patrons of the Daviess County Library will be able to check out family passes to the Edge Ice Center.
The center, at 1400 Hickman Ave., reached out to the public libraries in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties, with the Daviess County and Hancock County libraries jumping on board, said Kerry Bodenheimer, Owensboro recreation superintendent.
"We are always thinking about how we can get extra traffic," she said. "We have a great crowd but are always looking at new ways to introduce people to the facility. We reached out to several libraries throughout the region to see if they would like to purchase packages that cardholders could check out. Our local library jumped on board straight away. It is a great way for us to hopefully create new and returning customers. I hope the community takes advantage."
Traditionally, the center offers three- and six-month family passes, but the library will have the passes for a year before deciding on renewal. The library ultimately, through a deal with the center, paid $500 apiece for the four-four person family passes. The deal was mutually beneficial, said Erin Waller, library executive director.
"They reached out to us and asked if it is something that we would like to offer to our patrons," she said. "They were great with us. Patrons will be able to check the passes out for a week and we will be offering the passes year-round. It is a benefit to that organization because it allows someone to try it out without that initial investment and if they love it, they are welcome to purchase their own membership. These kinds of partnerships also allow those that may not have the money to have that experience to have the opportunity to enjoy it."
This is not the first partnership of this kind that the library has entered into, Waller said.
"We do other things that are like that where you can check out YMCA passes or passes to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History," she said. "It is another way that people learn. Our main mission is creating ways for people to have lifelong learning experiences. At one point, a library was books, but the mission of libraries has evolved and if we can provide an opportunity for an enriching activity that we can help a community member discover, then that is a great thing for a library to do."
