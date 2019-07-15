The Daviess County Public Library and Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County are looking for people 60 and older to participate in a Bingocize clinical trial.
The 12-week study was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health. The registered clinical trial is being conducted by Western Kentucky University's Center for Applied Science in Health and Aging.
WKU researchers are about one year into the three-year grant, said Jason Crandall, WKU associate professor and director of the university's Center for Applied Science in Health and Aging. Crandall, who teaches exercise and aging at the university, created Bingocize, which is owned by the WKU Research Foundation.
Along with Owensboro, other trials are going on throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.
Bingocize is a research-based program that seeks to improve seniors' physical fitness, cognition and nutrition. For analysis, participants will be assessed before and after the program.
"Bingocize is being used in 22 states and is growing rapidly," Crandall said.
It is a fall prevention program. Studies show that continued physical activity reduces falls among the elderly.
Falls are a leading cause of injuries among the nation's senior population. During the local 12-week program, participants will learn ways to avoid falls.
"(Bingocize) is a social game," Crandall said. "Social engagement is a big part of it as well."
Participants in the local studies will assigned to one of four Bingocize groups. One group will use computer tablets to play bingo, exercise and learn health information. Another group will use computers to play bingo only.
A third group will use the tablets for bingo and exercise, and the final group will use computers for bingo and health information.
Groups are randomly assigned after participants are assessed, according to a DCPL press release.
WKU supplies the computer tablets.
For 12 weeks, sessions will take place for one hour twice a week.
Lisa Maiden, adult programming coordinator at the DCPL, hopes to get at least 10 participants, but she would like to attract 20. The same is true for the Senior Community Center, said Dana Peveler, executive director.
Participants must be older than 60, speak English as their main language, have no history of severe neurological impairment and be mobile. They can use a walker, but not a wheelchair.
Other criteria exists as well. For example, the upcoming trial is for people who have not engaged in structured physical activity — less than 150 minutes per week — during the past six months.
Participants must commit to completing 19 of the 24 sessions. After they have finished the study, each participant receives $40 and a chance to win $100. Also, there are multiple chances to win prizes during weekly sessions.
Between January and April, Maiden led Geri-Fit, which was a strength-training study for people older than 65. The video-led classes took place twice a week.
Participants didn't want it to end, she said.
"The people who completed the study wanted to keep doing it because that was their exercise routine," Maiden said.
For Bingocize, library participants will receive their initial assessment at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. People should plan on being at the library for several hours to complete the pretest.
The assessment at the Senior Community Center is set for Aug. 23, Peveler said.
Prior to the pre-test, participants must stop by DCPL or Senior Community Center and pick up a packet of information that must be completed and turned in by the pre-test date. The packet includes an informed consent, physician's release form, demographic information and health history questionnaire.
Anyone with questions about the DCPL Bingocize study should contact Maiden at 270-684-0211, extension 232, or lmaiden@dcplibrary.org. For the Senior Community Center's study, interested people should contact Tiffanye Johnson at 270-687-4640 or by email at tiffanyejohnson@seniorcenterodc.com.
