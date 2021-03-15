With reported cases of COVID-19 dropping throughout Daviess County as more area residents are being vaccinated, the Daviess County Public Library is again offering some of its traditional live programming.
Shannon Sandefur, library community engagement manager, said the library, at 2020 Frederica St., restarted some of its live programming last August.
“That is when it was allowed for up to 50 people to gather for things like that,” Sandefur said.
Rather than try and fit in as many people as possible, the library opted to adhere to social distancing procedures and reduced that number down to an individual household or couple per each of the seven tables available.
Sandefur said the library tries to plan a variety of both live and digital events for both children and adults.
“We try to do a mixture where we’ll have a story time or some type of science experiment that is online but then we will also do something like that in-person so that way we can ensure we are reaching as many people as possible,” she said.
Like many other entities that offer community services and resources, the coronavirus pandemic forced the library to adapt and find a way to still deliver those services.
“Pre-COVID-19, we did not offer any Facebook Live events that I can recall, so it really changed everything for us,” Sandefur said. “We really started to dig in and see what we can do live, what we can record and upload.”
“I definitely believe it is here to stay.”
On Thursday evening, the library hosted a local attorney for one of its Facebook Live sessions as a way to provide community members with some free legal advice.
As the summer months approach, Sandefur said the library is taking a look at its outdoor space to determine what type of programming can be offered outside, but it is still somewhat of a day-by day-approach to event planning.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.