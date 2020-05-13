The Daviess County Public Library will begin curbside pickup on Wednesday, May 13, as part of its gradual reopening plan.
The library began taking reservations for orders on Monday and had more than 90 on Tuesday, said Erin Waller, the library’s director.
“We didn’t promote that this service would be coming back,” she said. “We are on reduced staff and we wanted to give staff time to breathe because we expect to busy. We are asking that people be patient with us as we begin the gradual reopening.”
Initially, the library, at the behest of Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel and Gov. Andy Beshear, decided to close its doors to foot traffic beginning on March 16, following the actions of several libraries across the state. The plan was to offer limited services with the hope of re-evaluating the closure at week’s end.
Those limited services included curbside delivery of materials with library officials encouraging their patrons to utilize the library’s digital collection. While the curbside option was very popular, with staff delivering more than 600 items to patrons in a two-day span, library officials opted to cease all onsite services on March 20.
Waller hopes to be able to open in some onsite capacity for patrons by June 1, but, as has been the case throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns, she is awaiting guidance from the governor’s office in a landscape that is constantly changing, she said.
“This is still just a hope,” she said. “As libraries, we still don’t know. We haven’t been on those lists (of allowed reopenings) and don’t know where we fit into that. We are still playing it by ear given that we haven’t been given guidance in where we fit in terms of child care, retail or government, which is why I landed on June 1 as a hope.”
During the slow roll-out, library staff will be working to get the library, “up to snuff” for the day that patrons can return, she said.
“We have been doing signage, adding plexiglass shields (and) spreading out our public use work stations as well as adding keyboard and mouse covers. We want to make sure everything is up to the standards that have been recommended.”
While the reopening will be slow, the library is committed to offering its programming as well as any services that they can, she said.
“As far as when on-site programming can begin, I have no clue,” she said. “We haven’t even reached the point where we can have 50 people, which we usually have at programming events. When we are able to open, we will most likely have public limits and modified hours. It will be a slow rollout to get back to where we were. I feel a lot better with being able to reopen curbside. It is one step closer to normalcy.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.