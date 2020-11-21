The Daviess County Public Library’s “Thanksgiving Family Pack’ drive has far exceeded expectations.
Initially, the library had hoped to provide Thanksgiving meals from Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, which will feed from six to eight people, to three needy families that were recommended by the members of the community. By the end of the deadline on Wednesday they had raised enough money to provide for 20 families, said Tiffani Henry, the library’s public relations coordinator.
“We had an anonymous donor purchase six meals,” she said. “The rest of the donations came from library staff. They either donated individually, pulled money or took money out of their department budgets. We ended up with 20 total. In all, we were able to help half of the families that were nominated.”
While the meal drive was a success, the library has no intentions of stopping as Christmas quickly approaches, she said.
“We are hoping to do something similar around Christmas,” she said. “Right now we are considering a 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, but to me, doing the meals is huge right now. People are struggling right now or are separated, and food is good for the soul.”
Programs like this, while beneficial to the less fortunate in the community, are also a vital aspect of the library’s mission, she said.
“Our goal at the library is to be a connector for the community in terms of services and bringing people together,” she said. “It has been a really hard year and we want to do what we can and feel fortunate that we were able to do something to help those that are struggling right now. We just wanted to bring people a little bit of happiness and joy, even if it is only for one meal.”
Recipients must place their order with Moonlite by Sunday with meals being ready for pickup on Wednesday.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
