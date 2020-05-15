While Gov. Andy Beshear has pushed “Healthy at Home” and “Healthy at Work” guidelines, the Daviess County Public Library has been advocating for literacy at home.
Initially, the library, at the behest of Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel and Gov. Andy Beshear, decided to close its doors to foot traffic beginning on March 16, following the actions of several libraries across the state.
No foot traffic meant that library staff had to get creative in finding ways to deliver upon the various summer programming that those in Daviess County have come to expect. Luckily for the community, the library already had a robust online and social media presence that has become the perfect outlet for delivering at home programming, said Shannon Sandefur, library community engagement manager.
“It has been going really well,” she said. “We have been getting lots of views on our videos and people have been downloading materials to read on their devices. We started curbside pick up this week, so that adds another element. Our staff is having a good time adapting their courses to online platforms. We will definitely add more online programming in the future to expand upon our programming.”
Aside from resources on the DCPL website, library staff has extended various offerings through At Home Activities and Digital Resources via Facebook that offers hands-on activities like arts and crafts through “Activities by Miss Sarah,” led by Library Teen Programming Coordinator Sarah Jacobs, or “Experiments with Miss Taryn,” led by Associate Library Specialist Taryn (Rice) Norris. Also, various library staff members are offering storytime posts as well as lists of the films, books and activities that staff are engaged in during Healthy at Home.
Even in the midst of closure, the library is moving full steam ahead with its summer reading program. This year’s theme is Imagine your Story and focuses on participants fulling immersing themselves in their reading to bring their narratives to life, said Sandefur.
“As of Wednesday, we already had almost 350 people sign up,” she said. “We didn’t add activities this year because we don’t know when we will be able to fully open back up to the public. We are really encouraging parents and older siblings to join in this year to encourage younger readers and make it a family event.
“We are doing grand prizes, weekly participation prizes as well as stretch prizes, and the program is open to all age groups from children to adults. Participants can read whatever they want this summer, which is exciting, especially for our children. It has been a unique experience, but we are excited that we have been able to keep our wonderful programming going.”
For more information on the Summer Reading program and other online activities, visit www.dcplibrary.org
