The Daviess County Public Library is partnering with local author Eddie Price to give Owensboro-Daviess County residents a glimpse into Kentucky’s Catholic past.
From 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Price will lead a genealogical presentation entitled, “Catholic Pioneers of Kentucky,” which will follow the original 60 Catholic families from Maryland to Limestone, Kentucky (Maysville) and beyond.
The event will highlight religious pilgrims, such as Fathers Stephen Theodore Badin, Charles Nerinckx and Benedict Joseph Flaget, the first bishop of the west; as well as others’ struggles through the frontier and their establishment of churches through personal journals, private letters and document extracts.
The presentation was inspired through the research that Price compiled for his book, Widder’s Landing, he said.
“We know a good bit about frontier life,” he said. “But we don’t know much of that particular aspect of our history. For instance, Bardstown (Kentucky) became the first seat of the first diocese west of the Appalachians, it was a big deal. From there, they were able to expand. It is really a neat thing.”
Price, a native of Daviess County, says that it will be enriching for audiences because so much of the history involves Owensboro, formerly Yellow Banks, he said.
“I think people would really enjoy it because it because it is an aspect of Kentucky history that is not specifically focused on,” he said. “Generally we look at it in a general way. We will also be looking at the historical climate of the world and the new world at the time. It is especially interesting to look at how religion is a major factor of our growth and who we were and are as a people.”
For more information on Catholic Pioneers of Kentucky as well as other library events visit, dcplibrary.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.