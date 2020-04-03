Because of the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, the Daviess County Public Library has extended its closure to April 20.
Initially, the library, at the behest of Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel and Gov. Andy Beshear, decided to close its doors to foot traffic beginning on March 16, following the actions of several libraries across the state. The plan was to offer limited services with the hope of re-evaluating the closure at week’s end.
Those limited services included curbside delivery of materials with library officials encouraging their patrons to utilize the library’s digital collection. While the curbside option was popular, library officials opted to fully limit the interaction between library patrons and staff on March 27, with the hopes of re-evaluating and possibly re-establishing some services on April 6.
Through this time, library staff is still working to address their patrons’ needs, said Erin Waller, the library’s executive director.
“We know that this is a difficult and scary time. Our staff has been working hard and collaborating on ways that we can still provide services to the community,” she said. “We are posting video content, at-home activity ideas and much more on our Facebook and Instagram pages, so be sure to follow us. We are also sharing updated information about the virus, unemployment information and much more.”
Library officials are still encouraging the public to utilize the library’s digital resources, like Hoopla and Cloud Library, and participate in the Big Library Read program. The library is also offering, for a limited time, a free E-Card for those who that don’t have a library card. This offer is for Daviess County residents only.
Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Waller said. “We will continue to strive to provide you with the best service possible and help protect your health during this time. If you have any questions please feel free to call or email the library, or send us a message on Facebook or Instagram.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.