Daviess County Public Library will host a ribbon cutting for the city's new StoryWalk Trail at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Moreland Park.
The public is invited to the event, which will unveil the city's first StoryWalk.
A StoryWalk is a literacy and physical activity tool that engages community members in reading children's books in unique environments.
It is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children's picture book. Those signs or pages are spread through indoor or outdoor spaces in all seasons, allowing a reader to follow along with a story while walking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.