The staff of the Daviess County Public Library continues to strive to create new and engaging programs to expand the notion of what a library is and should be -- a birthing ground for creativity and a full-sensory learning experience.
And now, Wesley Johnson, library information technology assistant, is gearing up for the library's second summer concert series.
The series is a way for regional musicians and the community to work with and enjoy the musical stylings of touring musicians, Johnson said.
"We don't stick to one genre," he said. "We'll do indie-rock, bluegrass, folk, anything really. One thing I like to do with these, like the film series, is pair up a touring band with a local band. I make sure their styles will mesh, that way these people can meet and collaborate. I hope that this will help our music community grow."
The series will begin on Aug. 15 and will feature Los Angeles-based Americana duo Leeann Skoda and Jessie Payo, of Pretty Polly, as well as local musician Taylor Dolley Burden. Skoda met Johnson a couple of years ago at a library-sponsored concert where she played with the band Psychic Temple.
This year, Skoda and Payo will be touring through the eastern part of the United States, spending time in Nashville to do some songwriting and making their way to Owensboro. They will be promoting their first album, Smoking Gun, Skoda said.
"We play a mix of roots, folk and Americana," she said. "There is a lot of acoustic and vocal work and sometimes a little electric guitar. We are both working musicians, so we play a lot around Los Angeles and we really wanted to get out and play our record outside of California. We are going to Nashville, which will be our hub, and we are going to play Nashville, Chicago, Knoxville, Owensboro and surrounding areas."
The second show on Aug. 18 and will feature musician Mike Adams and Owensboro native John Ferguson, both opting to regale audiences with solo performances. For Ferguson, a graduate of Owensboro High School, his part in the concert series will be a homecoming of sorts, Johnson said.
Ferguson plays in several bands, including Big Fresh, a band he started with local Owensboro-based musicians back in the 1990s, as well as Apples in Stereo, with whom he has found commercial success, he said.
"I'm a big pop guy," he said. "For the concert, I'll be playing guitar or piano, depending on the mood. They will be songs that are three minutes or less with infectious melodies and catchy choruses. A throwback to '60s and '70s pop."
No matter the genre or musician, Johnson believes that audiences are in for a treat in August, and hopefully into September if he can get more acts involved, he said.
"I'm really excited," he said. "John is great. He is a talented guy and I think this is his first show in Owensboro, so it is kind of a homecoming show. His music is phenomenal and I really think people are going to enjoy Pretty Polly and Taylor Dolley Burden. I really think people are going to enjoy themselves."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.