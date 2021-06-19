The Daviess County Public Library is moving forward with determining what improvements it will soon be making to its parking lot.
Library Director Erin Waller said during a recent DCPL board meeting that the original estimate received by the library for an expansion of its parking lot was from $225,000 to $250,000. However, upon a second examination, the library was told that the job would cost an estimated $500,000.
“Remember, I told you that he originally gave estimation for the project between $225,000 and $250,000,” Waller told board members. “Now he has given me an estimate closer to $500,000.”
The increase is due to the initial estimate for the work not taking into account the underground water drainage system and that the work would involve closing Frederica Street, she said.
DCPL, which is at 2020 Frederica St, Owensboro, has been dealing with parking lot-related issues for some time, namely that it is not sufficiently large enough for the number of library patrons using it.
During the early months of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the library created a public survey asking patrons and employees among other things, to name what the biggest obstacles currently facing DCPL are. Parking availability was cited as one of the top three obstacles by both the 1,462 members of the public who responded, as well as library employees.
Waller said another option for the library would be to focus on making improvements to its existing parking lot, such as repaving, striping the spaces and building a library book drop. The library currently has $400,000 budgeted for its parking lot project.
Michelle Drake, library board president, asked if it would be possible to bid out the planned projects in a piecemeal fashion, in addition to in its entirety, to see which option would be the most economically feasible.
Waller said that including preparations, it will cost the library about $25,000 to go out for bid and find out exactly how much the project will cost. By splitting up the bid into smaller projects, the library does not have to accept a bid that is more expensive than anticipated simply because it has already invested $25,000 in the project.
“I think that is a good suggestion because it seems a little bit easier to swallow when you think it is going to be $25,000 to rebid it again,” Drake said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
