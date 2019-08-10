Wesley Johnson, Daviess County Public Library information technology assistant, is gearing up for the library's second summer concert series, which begins Thursday.
The music series is a way for regional musicians and the community to work with and enjoy the musical stylings of touring musicians, Johnson said.
"We don't stick to one genre," he said. "We'll do indie-rock, bluegrass, folk, anything really. One thing I like to do with these, like the film series, is pair up a touring band with a local band. I make sure their styles will mesh, that way these people can meet and collaborate. I hope that this will help our music community grow."
The series begins Thursday with Los Angeles-based Americana duo Leeann Skoda and Jessie Payo, of Pretty Polly, as well as local musician Taylor Dolley Burden. Skoda met Johnson a couple of years ago at a library-sponsored concert where she played with the band Psychic Temple.
The second show on Aug. 18 and will feature musician Mike Adams and Owensboro native John Ferguson, both opting to regale audiences with solo performances. For Ferguson, a graduate of Owensboro High School, his part in the concert series will be a homecoming of sorts, he said.
Johnson will also have indie-rocker Chris Staples playing at the library on Oct. 26 as a continuation of the music series.
"The theme last year was "Libraries Rock," so the music was a good theme," he said. "This year, we are focusing on Owensboro as a music city and are trying to treat the library as more of a cultural hub and give the people what they want and we think they really want these concerts. Part of it too, is working around the schedules of musicians. He (Staples) was a big hit a few years ago and we really wanted to bring him back. Right now we can't facilitate full bands, because we are a smaller venue, but I hope to have a bigger space eventually."
No matter the genre or musician, Johnson believes that audiences are in for a treat in August, and hopefully into October, he said.
"I'm really excited," he said. "John is great. He is a talented guy and I think this is his first show in Owensboro, so it is kind of a homecoming show. His music is phenomenal and I really think people are going to enjoy Pretty Polly and Taylor Dolley Burden. I really think people are going to enjoy themselves."
Those interested in attending or performing should contact Johnson at wjohnson@dcplibrary.org
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
