The Daviess County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program has begun.
The program started on Tuesday and will run through Jan. 31. Participants are encouraged to register for the program via the library’s Facebook page for a chance to win entries for a drawing and a chance of a grand prize for each age category.
Participants for each age group will be registered for their respective grand prize for every hour spent reading. Age categories are as follows: children ages 0-5, children ages 6-8, children ages 9-12, teens and adults. It is a great opportunity for participants to participate in a fun activity that encourages literacy, said Tiffani Henry, library public relations coordinator.
“We have a lot of questions about what counts as reading,” she said. “Earning hours is easy — simply read. Read a book, a magazine, a blog even a newspaper counts. We also count audio books, so if you love to listen to books, those count too. So, if you are working from home, if the kids are learning from home take a break and read, log your hours and win great prizes.”
Overall, the library has set a goal of 10,000 minutes spent reading and is involved in the national Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Book Like Us,” sponsored by Simon and Schuster.
The library is also asking participants to keep track of their reading at the library’s Beanstack site at https://dcplibrary.bean stack.org/reader365 for a chance to aid the library as it goes up against thousands of libraries and schools for a chance for the library to possibly win book collections and virtual author visits, among other prizes.
Those interested in participating in the Daviess County Public Library’s Winter Reading Program can register at dcpli brary.beanstack.org/reader365.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
