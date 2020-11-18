The Daviess County Public Library will be stepping up to help three local families in need with a Thanksgiving meal from the city’s internationally-known barbecue restaurant, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
Since March, the community, state and the nation have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus and families have been unable to gather, children have been unable to attend school and many people have lost their jobs, said Tiffani Henry, the library’s public relations coordinator.
“This year has been exceptionally hard for so many families in our community,” she said. “We wanted to do something that would help make the holidays a little brighter and providing a Thanksgiving meal to a family in need seemed like a great place to start.”
To identify the recipients of the “Thanksgiving Family Pack” that feeds from six to eight people, the library is asking the community to make recommendations to aid the library in identifying families that could use a little help putting food on the table for Thanksgiving, Henry said.
“We are asking people to send us their nomination for a family in need,” she said. “We ask that people tell us a little about the family and a good way to contact them if they are selected. We are asking that people submit their recommendations via email given that this is a sensitive topic and we don’t want anyone to feel like they have been put on the spot.”
The library will be accepting nominations through Wednesday, Nov. 18, and those who are selected will be contacted on Thursday.
Recipients must place their order with Moonlite by Nov. 22 with meals being ready for pickup on Nov. 25.
To make a nomination, email Tiffani Henry at thenry@dcplibrary.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.