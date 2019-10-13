In a couple of weeks, the first group of Daviess County Public Library staff members will travel to New York for training for the new Family Place Library program.
DCPL is on track to become Kentucky's first library to offer the program, which involves parent-child workshops geared toward early childhood development.
Next month, another group of library employees will make the trip to New York for training. In all, six will receive training, thanks to a $20,000 grant awarded to the library by the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
The Family Place Library program should be available beginning in February or March, said Shannon Sandefur, DCPL community engagement manager. It will be offered to families with children 5 and younger.
"We're very excited about it," she said.
The five-week parent-child workshops will take place on the second floor of the library.
Sessions will focus on breaking down barriers for parents who may feel uncomfortable reaching out to the community's early childhood and family service providers.
Weekly sessions will deal with five topics: early literacy; child development; speech, hearing and language; nutrition; and music, play and health.
Sandefur will recruit professionals from organizations such as Green River District Health Department, which offers HANDS, Building Stronger Families and First Steps. Those professionals will come play with children during sessions.
"Parents will not feel intimidated to ask for advice or make that connection to a professional," she said.
For more information, contact Sandefur at 270-684-0211, extension 245, or by email at ssandefur@dcplibrary.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
