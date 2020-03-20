The Daviess County Public Library will suspend all onsite services beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Initially, the library, at the behest of Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel and Gov. Andy Beshear, decided to close its doors to foot traffic beginning on March 16, following the actions of several libraries across the state. The plan was to offer limited services with the hope of re-evaluating the closure at week’s end.
Those limited services included curbside delivery of materials with library officials encouraging their patrons to utilize the library’s digital collection. That course of action, as has been the case with many statewide organizations, has been changed, said Erin Waller, library executive director.
“The library will be closed to the public until at least April 6,” she said. “We will be suspending curbside Friday at 5 p.m. For Thursday and Friday, we will be setting up a tent and a table outside for patrons to pick their items up. Staff will not bring items to cars — they will take it out to the tented table and that patron will get their items themselves in order to limit exposure.”
While library staff delivered more than 600 items between Tuesday and Wednesday for their curbside service, the constantly changing situation surrounding COVID-19 and the potential of exposure has encouraged Waller to suspend these services as well as suspend returns and the ability to pick up holds. Library staff will still be onsite from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist patrons that need assistance, she said.
“We will not be accepting returns starting Thursday until April 6,” she said. “There will be no overdue fines during this period. People need to keep their items at home. Our online services will be up and there will be staff on site to answer phones. If someone has a question about online resources, there will be staff on site to help. Our patrons with holds are encouraged to pick them up by 5 p.m. (Friday).”
Waller and library officials would like to continue the curbside service, safety for their staff and patrons is the priority, she said.
“We wish we could continue,” she said. “Just like everybody else we are taking this day by day and sometimes hour by hour. We hope to be back to normal soon, but we are getting the information as it comes and making changes.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.