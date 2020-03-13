Due to concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19, the Daviess County Public Library will be closed beginning Monday.
The closure will last, tentatively, through the end of next week when library officials will reassess the closure. The decision is the final part of a four-step strategy created by the library management, said Erin Waller, library executive director.
"We came together as a management team to discuss our steps in response to the rest of the community's as well as other libraries around the state," she said. "For us, step-one involved hygiene; like removing toys from the floor and limiting points of exposure. Step two was a response based off of schools around the area closing."
On Friday, Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel sent an email to Kentucky's library directors suggesting that they, "consider closing, especially if your local schools have closed."
"Due to COVID-19 virus," Manuel wrote, "several Kentucky public libraries have made the decision to close temporarily. While this is a local decision, we do want to offer some guidance in this matter. Governor Beshear and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Eric Stack recommend that people avoid crowds/crowded spaces and practice social distancing (maintaining a distance of 6 feet between yourself and other persons) when in public. In a library setting, social distancing may not be possible. Libraries also are gathering places for children and persons identified as belonging to at-risk populations. As Governor Beshear has recommended that schools cease in-person classes, you will likely see an influx of children at your facility. Although children are generally not considered at-risk, they may spread the virus."
Daviess County Public Library joined various other libraries, like the Lexington Public Library system, in following the KDA's recommendations of closure. And although, they had only intended to suspend programs through April 6, as of early Friday afternoon; they ultimately aired on the side of caution, Waller said.
Currently, library officials are working on developing services for patrons during the closure, she said.
"Right now, the services that would be offered depend on the severity of the situation," she said. "We are hoping to be able to allow people to still place materials on hold and possibly bring that material out to them curbside. In light of what is happening around the state, we are encouraging our patrons to utilize our digital collection, which they can access anytime from home."
While the library, like many local and state organizations, is taking the effects of COVID-9 one day at a time as the situation unfolds, Waller hopes to be able to return to normalcy as soon as possible, she said.
"We are fully intending to serve the community the best way we can," she said. "Currently we are working on the best route to take during the closure. For the days leading up to Monday, we will not be having programming but will maintain our regular hours."
