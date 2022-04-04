The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a week full of activities for Spring Break, beginning at the topic of the week, Monday, April 4 through Saturday April 9, 2022.
The week will tip off on Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. with a tea party for the ages 3-8. This gathering will include snacks and crafts. On Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. bubbles, chalk and outside toys will have an outside adventure spending the time being creative outside with bubbles and chalk. On Wednesday, April 6, story time will continue its traditional story at 10 a.m. for the ages 0-5. During that time, ages 5-12 will have a chance to participate in a craft and buffet morning.
As the week winds down, on Thursday April 7, at 10 a.m there will be UV bracelets, nature paper, Splat Painting available for all ages. Thursday will be a full on day of enjoying the outdoors with many crafts. All activities will be provided with materials for bracelets, nature prints, and aprons for each painting. Friday’s event on April 8 will begin at 10 a.m. Join in at the Library for bowling, giant connect four, Jenga, and many more inside the facilities. On the last day of Spring Break at the Library, on Saturday April 9 at 9:30 a.m., a chess tournament from ages 6 and up will take place. Anyone interested in competing must register by Saturday morning by 9:00 a.m. Awards will be given in three divisions: ages 6-10, 11-17, and 18 and up. This tournament will have times 1-minute turns. All materials will be provided for.
“The week of spring break is great opportunity to join the library for extracurricular activities. The library staff have created something for everyone,” said executive director DeeAnna Sova.
HCCPL is committed to bringing educational programming, as well as, entertaining programming to the community that is opened Monday through Saturday with a wide variety of programs for youth and adults such as entertainment, education and programming opportunities for over 2500 patrons each month located downtown at 1101 Bethel Street.
There will be an event planned for everyone next week at the Library. Whether outside games or accessing the plethora of tools the Library has for the public. For more information about HCCPL events and programs, follow HCCPL at www.hccpl.org or on the library Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hopkinsvillechristiancountypubliclibrary.
