The Daviess County Public Library will be holding its sixth and final Tuesdays with Ted of the season on Tuesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. on the library's second floor.
Tuesday's with Ted are centered around TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Talks, a popular video-style presentation on virtually any topic that lasts 18 minutes or less.
The program, which took place on the second Tuesday of each month, was brought to library Information and technology assistant Wesley Johnson six months ago by Jody Husley. Husley, training and development coordinator for Independence Bank and lieutenant governor of the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro, thought the popular presentations could be an avenue for networking, Johnson said.
"It was very low risk and I was looking for some new ideas," he said. "I just wanted to try something a little new. The initial goal was to bring professionals together to come and discuss various topics. He (Hulsey) wanted to make sure that the topics were guaranteed to be varied or every event. It is cool to get people together to be able to have discussions."
As opposed to setting the narrative and structuring each Tuesday by subject, Johnson and Hulsey, through what Johnson described as Hulsey's, "Wizardry, " asked each participant to select a random number. These numbers were used to randomly select from over 3,100 talks on ted.com, the organization's official website.
"Those that have joined into the Ted Talks span levels of fame and professionalism," Johnson said. "The variety is so strong. That is what is cool about his event, you never know what you are going to get or where the conversations will go."
TED Conferences LLC, who own Ted Talks, is a media organization that posts talks online for free distribution under the slogan "ideas worth spreading." TED was conceived by Richard Saul Wurman in February 1984 as a conference; it has been held annually since 1990. The main TED conference is held annually in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Prior to 2014, the conference was held in Long Beach, California.
The talks cover a wide range of topics with the speaker predominantly using storytelling as their presentation style. The speakers are given a maximum of 18 minutes to present their ideas in the most innovative and engaging possible. Some notable speakers have included: President Bill Clinton, Sean M. Carroll, Elon Musk, Ray Dalio, Cédric Villani, Stephen Hawking, Jane Goodall, Vice President Al Gore, Temple Grandin, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Billy Graham, Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris, Bill Gates and Dolph Lundgren.
"This is the finale of this run," Johnson said. "We would love to see people come out to it, and if people are interested, we will definitely do it again. It is a great opportunity to get different people in the same room in the hopes that they can talk, collaborate and maybe start working on something together. It is a great chance for people from different professions to meet that might not get the chance otherwise."
