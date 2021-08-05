Combining Owensboro’s history with the fun of a scavenger hunt, the Daviess County Public Library’s first “Historical Buildings Scavenger Hunt” will officially kick off on Friday.
Savannah Warren, Kentucky Room manager at the library, said that the scavenger hunt is a great way to raise awareness of a recently completed map featuring historical buildings in Owensboro and Daviess County called “Glimpses of Our Heritage.”
“We chose ones that people would recognize and would be easily accessible,” Warren said.
The locations that will be featured on this weekend’s scavenger hunt are all open to the public, meaning no historical locations that continue to be private residences were included. Participants do not have to enter any of the locations to receive credit.
While the historical map, which is available at the library at 2020 Frederica St., features 30 historical homes and buildings throughout the county, those participating in the scavenger hunt only have to correctly identify seven.
“There will be a little sign we will put out and you can take a picture with it and send those to us or you can come into the library and show us all those,” Warren said. “As long as you get at least seven correct, we will put you in a drawing for two ROMP tickets.”
Warren said the event officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and concludes at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Those who would like to participate in the scavenger hunt can call the library to register. An email will then be sent with a list of rules and questions.
“We are going to send out the questions the day of so that you have two full days to go around and find everything,” Warren said. “We wanted to give it a time limit.”
Warren said the historical scavenger hunt should be a fun way to get the “Glimpses of Our Heritage” map into the hands of the public. Some of the historical locations included in the map, but not necessarily the scavenger hunt, include the circa 1863 Robert S. Triplett House at 1540 Frederica St., the 1875 Trinity Episcopal Church at 407 W. Fifth St. and the former Callas Sweet Shop building at 420 Frederica St, which was built in 1921.
For more information or to register for the event, call the Daviess County Public Library at 270-479-6115.
