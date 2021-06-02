The Daviess County Public Library will present its Summer Safety program at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 to remind everyone how to enjoy summer safely.
The program will be led by UK Extension Agent Katie Alexander.
“I am kind of focusing on being outside with the sun safely and staying hydrated and then outdoor recreation like hiking camping, pool safety,” she said Tuesday.
The program will also give the ins and outs of fireworks safety, now that Independence Day is in the not too distant future.
Because it’s a favorite American pastime, with founding father and second President of the United States John Adams writing that “(Independence Day) ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade...bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other...,” it is important to enjoy fireworks safely.
“They are very fun, they are very nice to watch, but they can cause some injuries too,” Alexander said.
According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission’s 2018 report, there were an estimated 9,100 injuries treated at hospital emergency centers that year directly caused by fireworks accidents.
Of those, 62% occurred between June 22 and July 22, accounting for about 5,600 fireworks injuries.
“It seems like between now and July people will be setting them off,” Alexander said. “Be aware if you are lighting them — especially if they do not light on the first time. People will go back to try and light them again and sometimes that is when they can go off because it is a little delayed.”
Alexander also recommends pouring water over fireworks when they are finished, as well as cleaning up the night they are set off to avoid pets and other animals from trying to eat the debris.
The program will also provide information about how best to have fun in the sun while avoiding the uncomfortable sunburn that often comes along with it.
“For sun safety, use an SPF of 30 or higher,” she said.
Alexander said it is also important to make sure lips and eyes are also protected from the sun’s rays, which can be at their peak during mid-afternoon summers.
To access the virtual program, visit the DCPL Facebook page.
For more information about the Summer Safety Program, visit www.dcpllibrary.org.
