Daviess County Public Library is launching headfirst into its end-of-year programming.
October will prove to be an eclectic month filled with music and comedy, said Wesley Johnson, the library's IT assistant.
"The reason that I like doing this is because the library is a cultural hub," he said. "It is a great opportunity for these visiting artists and members of the community. We have put many of these artists' work in our collection. It is important for the community to have the opportunity to experience the works of regional and Kentucky artists and the roots of their inspirations and work."
Kicking things off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5, author and Eastern Kentucky University Professor Sherry Robinson will be holding a reading and book signing of her new contemporary Christian fiction novel, "Blessed."
"The book is about congregation members in a small Kentucky church dealing with the death of their pastor," Johnson said. "What I like about it is that it has some grit and the characters she creates deal with the situation in a real way. It seems like a really realistic take. I think it will appeal to a lot of people, especially its positive message."
At 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Howell Dawdy (Alex Smith) will be doing his act of combined comedy and hip-hop.
The library's musical events continuing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 with indie-rock soloist Chris Staples. For both performances, Johnson is still looking for a local opener, he said.
"Any time I bring a touring band in, I like to bring in a local band as well," he said. "It is the same with Unscripted. My goal is to help our local artists grow through playing with or working with others that are pursuing similar passions. The Unscripted community has gotten so strong over the years that I would like to see the same thing happen with music. It is great to start from the bottom and bring these people together and see what they produce as they begin to collaborate."
For more information on upcoming library events, visit www.dcplibrary.org or contact Johnson at wjohnson@dcplibrary.org
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
