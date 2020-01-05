The Daviess County Public Library has joined with Oklahoma Correctional Industries to digitize Owensboro and Daviess County's high school yearbooks.
OCI is a program offered through the Oklahoma Department of Corrections that allows low-profile nonviolent offenders the opportunity to gain workforce skills to aid their rehabilitation and maximize their potential to attain gainful employment upon release.
While OCI has been in operation for over 30 years, the digital aspect, including the yearbook project, has been going on for eight. So far, more than 150 inmates have worked their way through the Oklahoma-state funded program and none have returned to the corrections system, said Kenneth Dolan, OCI inmate lead operator.
"Inmates begin in a training stage and after 90 days, they begin to work their way up through the various services that we offer," he said. "Our primary focus is to give the guys workplace skills because many come in and don't possess any. We start in basic word programs and move them up to (Microsoft) Excel and onward. As they advance they get into more advanced programs like the Yearbook Project. We haven't had anyone that worked through the program come back."
The library began utilizing OCI's services in October to digitize more than 250 yearbooks from Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro, Catholic and Trinity High schools. In eight weeks, the hard copies were returned to the library and the digital copies have already been placed on the library's website, said Savannah Warren, Kentucky Room manager.
"I had heard about the program from our director (Erin Waller) and Leslie McCarty (Daviess County clerk)," she said. "They (OCI) also contacted me to see if we were interested. Any yearbook from 1950 on are free to digitize, including the shipping. It is a great service, everything that we sent off has already been returned and is now up online."
The digital yearbook collection can be accessed through the library's website through the genealogy tab. The tab will lead to the Kentucky Room digital collection, which has another link connecting to the digital yearbooks.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.