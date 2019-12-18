The scariest story I ever heard wasn't a Halloween tale.
It came at Christmas.
More than 40 years ago, when I was a young police reporter, I used to drop by Judge Bill Bennett's old courtroom on the second floor of the police station downtown every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.
Every person who had been arrested in the city went through that court.
And nearly every one of them had a story to tell the judge.
It was an interesting place to spend a couple of hours.
And Bennett was a unique judge.
Who else would give a fortune teller 'til sundown to get out of town?
Then there was the trial of the man accused of going into McDonald's, stripping and ordering "a Big Mac with nothing on it to go, please."
And the women arrested for holding a yard sale on Sunday.
Like I said, it was an interesting place.
But on this day, just before Christmas, everything was pretty routine.
No unusual tales were being told.
And they had just brought in the drunks.
I was getting ready to leave when an old man, his gray hair sticking out in all directions, shuffled up to the bench.
Bennett addressed him by name and said, "I thought you told me you'd stopped drinking."
How many times had I heard him say that?
"I did, your honor," the man mumbled. "But yesterday, my wife came back."
People snickered.
I guess I did too.
But Bennett's next words wiped the smiles from our faces.
"I thought your wife was dead," he said.
"She is, your honor," the man mumbled. "But I woke up yesterday morning. And she was sitting there."
I still get chills thinking about that.
But Christmas is a time for ghosts.
Especially when you get older.
A time when memories seem to walk the earth more than any other day.
The ghosts of children now grown.
The ghosts of friends miles and years away.
The ghosts of family now gone.
Somehow, the happiest memories are the ones that bring the most pain.
But life can't be lived in the rearview mirror.
It's the road ahead that we have to focus on.
The future, like Scrooge learned all those years ago, is up to us.
And life is what we make it.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.