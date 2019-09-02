Brandi Hoover remembers her first severe attack well.
It happened in February 2011, when she was a nursing student at Owensboro Community & Technical College. As she walked up a campus staircase one morning, her legs gave out.
Hoover hadn't eaten breakfast that morning, so, initially, she pushed aside any concern and chalked it up to an empty stomach and fatigue.
"Throughout the day, I was really tired, and my legs started to swell," she said.
After lunch, she noticed her urine had turned dark. She went home to tell her mom, who was concerned.
The two prepared for a trip to convenient care. Before they left the house, though, Hoover took the time to change out of her jeans and put on sweatpants, which provided more comfort. Her legs had continued to swell all day, making her jeans too tight.
At convenient care, Hoover became very ill. Officials there sent her to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital's emergency department, where she vomited and experienced other flu-like symptoms.
Blood tests at OHRH showed Hoover's level of creatine kinase -- an enzyme found in the heart, brain and skeletal muscles -- had soared to 308,000. The normal level should be about 250.
Her legs swelled and her muscle contractions became so severe her legs seized up.
"I couldn't walk at all," she said. "I couldn't bend my knees. My mom had to carry me."
Initially, the ED doctor suspected Hoover was suffering from an illegal drug overdose. Hoover, 18 at the time, repeatedly told hospital staff she did not take drugs. A drug-screening test came back negative, proving her right.
The next day, a neurologist came to Hoover's hospital room and asked questions about fatigue and muscle cramps during her childhood. A muscle biopsy confirmed his suspicions. Hoover was diagnosed with McArdle disease, a rare, inherited condition that causes severe muscle pain and cramping.
McArdle is caused by the body's inability to produce a certain enzyme that metabolizes glycogen, a form of sugar muscles feed on during exercise. If the body can't find a source for energy, muscle tissue is broken down and used for fuel. When that happens, urine becomes off-colored and dark.
People with McArdle disease can experience severe cramps when they exercise. Fighting through the pain can trigger spasms and lead to muscle damage.
Skeletal muscles in the body fall prey to McArdle. The heart is not affected.
There is no cure. When an attack comes, doctors pump Hoover's body full of fluids to flush her kidneys and prescribe muscle relaxers and pain killers.
A national McArdle registry indicates Hoover is the only person diagnosed with the disease in western Kentucky. The closest cases listed on the registry are in Louisville and Nashville, Hoover said.
Through a Facebook group, she has made friends with other people nationwide who have been diagnosed with McArdle.
Hoover was born in a set of tripletts. Although McArdle is a genetic disorder, none of her siblings have the disease. In fact, no one is aware of it anywhere in the family tree.
On average, she is hospitalized about five times a year with muscle spasms. Her hospital stays are up to five days each time.
Anything can set off her spasms. Her worst attack to date happened when she raised her right leg in the shower to wash the bottom of her foot.
Five years ago, Brandi Hoover met the love of her life, Aaron Hoover, who played on the offensive line for Kentucky Wesleyan College's football team. The Hoovers married more than two years ago.
She works at RiverValley Behavioral Health, and he is employed at Owensboro Grain.
When Aaron Hoover learned she suffered from McArdle, he confided "the potential for things that can go wrong and have gone wrong" frightened him.
The couple had been married only four months when Brandi Hoover's worst-ever attack hit.
The lower thigh on her right leg swelled so much it cut off the leg's circulation. A surgeon made two large incisions -- one on the outside of her thigh, the other on the inside -- and left them open for at least three days to relieve pressure and restore circulation to the leg.
It's very difficult for Aaron Hoover to watch his wife suffer through these episodes.
Brandi Hoover's disease has worsened in recent years. Any physical activity can send her to the emergency room, and she seems to tire more easily.
She can't swim, hike or participate in any of the physical activities her husband enjoys.
"I'm very outdoorsy," Aaron Hoover said. "I love to hunt and fish. She tags along. She's stubborn. I try to get her to take it easy, but she doesn't."
Looking back, Brandi Hoover, 27, can see the telltale signs of McArdle throughout her young life. For example, she struggled to keep up with her friends.
In childhood, she suffered from muscle fatigue, aches and exhaustion. At Cravens Elementary School, her least favorite day of the year was field day, during which students participated in all types of physical activities.
"I hated that day every year," Brandi Hoover said.
Today, there are mornings she struggles to get out of bed and prepare for work. She's thankful for a supervisor who is understanding and provides a flexible work environment.
Brandi Hoover refers to McArdle as "an invisible disease," which makes it hard to cope at times.
To look at her perched on her living room sofa, for example, she's the picture of youth and health. But outward appearances can be deceiving.
She remembers a hurtful episode. She and one of her sisters attended a Christian concert. They used her disabled placard to park close to the venue. An elderly gentleman yelled at the pair to leave that spot "for someone who needed it."
His comment broke her heart -- and opened her eyes to public assumptions and attitudes.
Because of McArdle, she never judges people on looks alone.
"Don't assume things," she said. "When you look at me, you can't see what's happening. Invisible diseases are so hard to cope with because people can't see what is happening."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.