The lives of many of us are filled with those moments that never seem to go away. And why should we want them to?
Some of those moments come at times and with others that do not share our particular brand of humor.
Such was the case when I was in the seventh grade at the former St. Francis Academy and my teacher had a sense of humor that left a little too be desired.
“Good morning, sister,” I said one morning on entering our classroom. “Did you know John L. Lewis died last night?”
In case some of you are not aware, Lewis was head of the AFL-CIO union and was recognized as one of the most powerful union people in the nation.
“Oh, is that right?” the nun replied. “What did he die of?”
“He died of labor pains,” I said.
And that was when her anti-humor personality kicked in and my right jaw stung the rest of the day and part of the next.
Many of us have gone to restaurants, failed to eat all of the food we ordered, and asked the waitress for a doggie bag.
At a local restaurant not too long ago, I finished my meal and asked the waitress for a puppy pouch.
“A puppy what?” she asked with a measure of surprise.
“Well, you see, sweetheart,” I said. “I just had a little bit of food left and don’t need a doggie bag.”
Bill Johnson, a classmate and friend for a hefty amount of time, and I were recently sitting together at an outside eating facility at Gary’s Drive-in.
As two old codgers who care little about discussing our ages, we were joined at the table by Arisen Floyd, a young employee at the eatery.
‘I don’t want to hurt you guys’ feelings,” the youngster said, ‘but I really do enjoy talking to old men.”
Bill and I tried to act like we were flattered, but the frowns altered our responses.
Leon Morris, a U.S. Navy friend of mine, had a way of saying things without really trying to be funny.
While sitting together in a Norfolk, Virginia, restaurant one morning, Leon told the waitress he would like to have a couple of eggs with bacon and dry toast.
“How do you like your eggs?” the young lady asked.
“By golly, I really like them,” Leon answered.
And so it is with life and all that goes with it.
