At Lighthouse Recovery Services' 15th annual Beacon Awards banquet Tuesday evening, three people were honored for their dedication to the region's substance use recovery efforts.
Jennifer Seaton and Shane Sheriff earned Beacon Awards, and Barry Johnston took home the Earl Loney Award, which is named in honor of Lighthouse Recovery's first director.
Seaton, a certified drug and alcohol counselor, is the founder and CEO of TrueNorth, a sober living facility for women that opened in 2017. About a year ago, she partnered with counselors Travis and Lauren Morrison and opened an outpatient treatment center in downtown Owensboro.
Since opening the residential facility, more than 155 women have received help.
Seaton calls TrueNorth "my second baby." She told the audience she started the residential facility as a way to empower women.
"We love Lighthouse and support everything they do," Seaton said. "I am truly honored to be nominated, let alone win."
Sheriff went to prison four times before deciding to get sober. Eventually, he completed RiverValley Behavioral Health's Regional Chemical Dependency program.
Afterward, Sheriff accepted a part-time job at RCD. He went to college and earned a master's degree.
Today, Sheriff is a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor at RVBH, and he is RCD's program manager.
"Shane has worked tirelessly to maintain quality and care at RCD," RonSonlyn Clark, senior director of substance use and prevention services at RVBH, told the audience.
"He is admired by co-workers and others in management," Clark said. "Shane is one who society would have given up on, but he would not allow that."
Sheriff said he was pleased to win the Beacon Award. "I appreciate Lighthouse for recognizing what I am inspired to do."
In June, Lighthouse Recovery opened a new residential women's facility — Sandy's House — on Hall Street.
Johnston is Lighthouse's board chairman. It took him about five years to cobble together the project's financing. If he couldn't find funding in one place, he looked elsewhere.
On Tuesday night, he accepted the Earl Loney Award for his work on Sandy's House.
"I was surprised. I didn't expect it," Johnston said of the award.
During the banquet, Johnston gave certificates of appreciation to Owensboro Health, Daviess County Fiscal Court and Republic Bank for the part they played in securing funding for Sandy's House.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.