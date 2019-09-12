Audubon Area Community Services will offer the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to eligible clients beginning Nov. 4 with an anticipated end date of March 31, 2019.
The program is available in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
In preparation, AACS seeks additional vendors for various sources of fuel, such as electrical, gas, coal, wood, propane and kerosene.
The vendor selection process, while not based on the lowest bid, is explained in the vendor package that must be completed by all vendors.
Those who participated during the last LIHEAP season will receive a packet in the mail to update records for participation this year.
For more information, contact Stacey Melton, LIHEAP manager, AACS, 1800 W. Fourth St., at 270-686-1662 or by email at smelton@audubon-area.com.
This project is funded, in part, under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
