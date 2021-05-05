Kentucky’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has opened applications for an added spring subsidy program.
The spring subsidy program is designed to help low-income families cover energy and utility costs.
Once the application is submitted, it will be processed and payments will be sent directly to the electric company six to eight weeks later.
Robyn Mattingly, Audubon Area’s Social Support Services director, said that this program will help families use their financial resources in other areas without having to worry about utility funds.
“This is to help supplement clients’ utility costs to keep them from being evicted or disconnected,” Mattingly said.
Proof of Social Security or residency, proof of all household members’ income from the preceding month, the most current heating bill, and account information are the documents required upon applying.
Audubon Area sends transmittals to electric companies on a daily basis to ensure that applications are received.
The applications are being processed through Audubon Area Community Services. They are currently not taking in-person appointments, but applications can be found on their website at https://www.audubon-area.com/. Applicants can call at 270-686-1600. There is also a dropbox for the required documents at 1700 W. Fifth St.
“These applications are processed safely, quickly and securely,” Mattingly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.