Audubon Area Community Services has begun accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program.
LIHEAP offers home energy assistance for families who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty guideline. Applications for the Summer Cooling Program, which offers assistance for electric bills only, opened on Monday.
According to Robyn Mattingly, Audubon Area’s Social Support Services director, said there is a range of benefits the organization can offer to families in need.
“We encourage anybody who needs assistance with their electric bill to bring that to us,” Mattingly said.
The benefit for each family depends on their income and whether they live in subsidized or unsubsidized housing. The one-time benefit ranges from $100 to $400.
The benefits are paid directly to each household’s electric vendor.
Audubon Area will need the Social Security numbers of all members of the household, the income of each household member for the previous month and their electric bill to be eligible.
Mattingly also said that families who have previously received help from LIHEAP are now eligible to reapply if needed.
“It helps clients and local utility companies to provide these benefits,” Mattingly said.
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families can apply for LIHEAP face-to-face.
All counties offering LIHEAP are now taking in-person applications.
The application can still be done entirely online “if a family doesn’t feel comfortable coming in-person,” Mattingly said.
There is also a dropbox for applications at Audubon Area at 1500 W. Fourth St. in Owensboro.
Audubon Area is able to offer the benefits of LIHEAP through its partnership with Community Action Kentucky and Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis until Oct. 21, or until funds are depleted.
Appointments can be made by calling Audubon Area at 270-686-1662, or at audubon-area.com.
For more information on LIHEAP, visit Audubon Area’s website at audubon-area.com.
