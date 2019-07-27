Louisville-based Limestone Bank is buying four branches of Republic Bank & Trust -- including the two in Owensboro -- for an estimated $9 million to $10 million.
The sale, which includes branches in Elizabethtown and Frankfort, is expected to be completed this fall.
Republic entered the Owensboro market in 1989 as Republic Savings Bank, a savings and loan.
Today, it has branches at 3500 Frederica St. and 3332 Villa Point Drive.
Limestone's Owensboro branch is at 1819 Frederica St.
In 2007, Louisville-based Porter Bancorp, completed its $12 million purchase of Ohio County Bancshares' Kentucky Trust Bank and rebranded its six branches as PBI Bank.
Last year, the name was changed to Limestone.
In 2018, Republic Bank had $49.4 million in deposits locally and Limestone, $35.5 million -- a combined $84.9 million.
A news release says the purchase includes $153 million in deposits and $112 million in loans at the four branches.
John T. Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Limestone Bank, said in a news release that the acquisition "will allow Limestone Bank to increase its market share and better serve customers in Owensboro through the addition of two branches, and to grow its geographic footprint with entry into the Frankfort and Elizabethtown markets."
Steve Trager, chairman & CEO for Republic, said the bank "extends our sincere thanks to all of our wonderful clients and associates in these four banking centers, and we are happy that Limestone has also agreed to make employment offers to the traditional branch associates as part of this transaction."
He said, "All impacted banking center associates and clients can be assured that Republic and Limestone are both committed to a smooth transition."
