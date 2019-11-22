Benjamin Wayne Lindsey took the stand Thursday and tried to convince jurors he had acted in self-defense when he struck Jose Chavez, causing Chavez to fall and fatally strike his head during a March 2018 incident on Crittenden Street.
Lindsey maintained he'd punched Chavez because he feared Chavez was about to attack him. Under cross-examination, Lindsey said he was unable to explain why his version of the incident differed from a witness who testified earlier in the trial.
Lindsey, 28, formerly of Ohio Street, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Chavez's death. Chavez died in hospice care 13 days after the March 4, 2018, incident. Chavez suffered a skull fracture and had brain swelling and a brain hemorrhage.
The prosecution and defense agree that Lindsey punched Chavez, causing him to fall and hit his head on a concrete curb. But the prosecution contends the punch was not in self-defense but in revenge for an incident earlier that night, where Chavez punched Lindsey after a night of drinking and visiting bars in Evansville.
Lindsey said he, Chavez, Donnisha Griffith and another woman had been to several bars and a casino in Evansville and had been thrown out of two of them because of Chavez's behavior. On the ride back to Owensboro, Chavez became angry and punched Lindsey.
"I asked him to settle down," Lindsey told jurors, and, "out of nowhere punched me while I was driving the car."
Lindsey said he stopped to find his glasses, and Chavez was still angry on the rest of the drive. "Jose was still punching the seats," Lindsey said. "He was trying to start a fight" with a woman in the car, and was "calling me names."
Once back in Owensboro, the group drove to Crittenden Street to separate for the night. Lindsey said he was standing by the car and talking with one of the women about how to get Chavez to his home on Wandering Lane when Chavez came at him aggressively.
"He came up to me and was right in my face, so I kind of swatted him," Lindsey said, describing the "swat" as a strike to the face with the underside of his closed fist. Lindsey said he then walked to the back of the car when Chavez came up behind him.
"It was like he was going to tackle me," Lindsey said. He said Chavez was "talking trash."
"I raised my hand and hit him in the face," Lindsey said. "He fell back. He crossed his feet and tripped."
According to Lindsey, Chavez's head was "on the curb" after he fell, but he was trying to get up and could communicate. Lindsey said Chavez said he did not want to go to the hospital and wanted to be taken home.
At his home on Wandering Lane, Chavez started to walk to his house with Lindsey's help, but then said he wanted to lay down in the car, Lindsey said.
Officers who testified in the trial said Chavez was largely unresponsive when they were called to the home to investigate at 3:15 a.m. The most an officer testified hearing Chavez say was "help me," and Chavez never recovered enough to give a statement to investigators before he died on March 17.
Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Quattrocchi questioned Lindsey's account, particularly focusing on the testimony of Donnisha Griffith, who was with Lindsey and Chavez when the incident occurred. Griffith testified Wednesday that after Chavez hit Lindsey in the car, Chavez calmed down and was quiet for the rest of the ride back, which contradicted Lindsey's statement that Chavez was trying to start a fight in the car.
Griffith also testified she didn't hear anything between Chavez and Griffith once they reached Crittenden Street, except for a smacking sound, which caused her to turn and see Chavez hit his head on the curb with Lindsey standing over him.
Griffith testified Chavez was unresponsive when she saw him, neither talking or able to stand or walk, which also contradicted Lindsey.
"She said she was so scared, she thought (Chavez) was dead ... and he needed immediate medical attention," Quattrocchi said. "... Donnisha said he was unconscious and unable to use his legs."
"I don't know why she would say that," Lindsey said.
Quattrocchi said Lindsey had also changed his statements on when Chavez had started talking, and about the number of times he'd gone back to check on Chavez before informing Chavez's wife, Terry Chavez, that Chavez was bleeding in the back of his car outside the home.
When asked if he said, "this is for hitting me" before striking Chavez, Lindsey said the first time he heard he'd made that statement was from Owensboro Police Department Detective Eric Flory, who interviewed Lindsey twice.
"Even when he told me I made that statement, I didn't remember it," Lindsey said. When asked why he told his mother he'd made that statement in a phone call Lindsey made from the Daviess County Detention Center, Lindsey said. "I was using the information I was told."
Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Thursday afternoon. The case will be given to the jury for its decision beginning 10:30 a.m. Friday in Daviess Circuit Court.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.