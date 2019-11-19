The Owensboro Lions Club has scheduled its annual "Breakfast With Santa" for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church's Renewal and Outreach Center, 201 E. Fourth St.
Glen Snow, immediate past president and a current board member, said, "This is a free event for children from Owensboro and Daviess County and parents or chaperones that bring them."
He said, "We distribute the tickets at no charge through Boys and Girls clubs, Girls Inc, elementary school resource officers and Lions Club members and friends."
Snow said the menu includes pancakes, sausage, milk, orange juice and a visit with Santa.
He said, "We do accept donations to cover some of the costs, but they are not required for entry."
