Lions Club celebrates 10 years of Soap Box Derby track

The Owensboro Lions Club gathered with current and former city officials Tuesday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Soap Box Derby track at Ben Hawes Park.
Lions Club President Larry Miller said that after the city purchased Hawes Park, everything fell into place in order for the track to be built.
“It really is a dream that the Lions Club had for a long time, and now it’s a reality, so we’re glad to be out here celebrating 10 years,” Miller said.
The number of racers who have participated this year has been down due to COVID-19, but Miller said he is hoping to double the number of participants next year.
“This coming year, we’re going to be doing a lot of promotion,” he said.
According to Miller, first-time racers can contact the Lions Club and set up a time to meet with the race director and try it out at the track.
Bob Glenn, an Owensboro city commissioner and member of the Lions Club, said that the track has been so successful because of its accessibility and the surrounding accommodations of Ben Hawes Park.
“I think this is a terribly exciting moment for the Lions Club to show that we’re as committed today as we were 10 years ago,” he said.
The Lions Club invited special guests who were involved in the beginning stages of the track in 2011, including former Owensboro Mayor Ron Payne.
“I’m so delighted that we were able to help with this project,” Payne said at the celebration. “Kids playing here are going to remember this for all their lives.”
Josh Meyer, Soap Box race director of the Lions Club, said this year’s derby was a success.
“Everything ran pretty well,” Meyer said. “It was good to be back again this year.”
Meyer also won Lion of the Month for June due to his contribution to the Soap Box Derby.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson wasn’t able to attend but sent a congratulatory message to the Lions Club for the success of the track.
The event ended with members sharing stories involving Soap Box racing and the track at Ben Hawes.
Anyone interested in participating in a Soap Box Derby can contact the Lions Club at derby@owensborolions.com.
