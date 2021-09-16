The Livermore Lions Club will have some tractors on the road this weekend.
The club will be celebrating its ninth tractor drive adventure across the county on Sunday beginning at Myer Creek Park.
David Albin, president of the club, said that event has remained popular because of the county’s demographic.
“We obviously live in a rural community and we have a lot of people that particularly have … antique tractors that are farmers, or farm related,” Albin said. “They love to show off their tractors … that may have been restored or fixed …”
The drive will be a 25-mile round trip that will begin at Myer Creek Park at 11:30 a.m.
Albin said that the route will ultimately lead the group to Livermore for the first 15 miles, with a lunch stop at Livermore City Hall at 1 p.m., before heading back to the park on the “scenic back roads of McLean County.”
“(People) enjoy getting out to see the crops and see the countryside,” Albin said.
Albin said the Kentucky State Police will continue to escort the drivers to ensure safety on the road for all participants and motorists.
Albin said that the club is planning on having some prizes up for grabs during the lunch session for the drivers.
“We’ll have some local businesses donate some things and give some prizes away,” Albin said. “Maybe have (a prize) for the nicest looking tractor. We’ll have some judges to judge (the tractors). Maybe, (a prize) for the (tractor) that has the most opportunity to be improved and folks that (traveling) the farthest away — we try to recognize them.”
The event is geared toward raising funds for the organization’s “Driving for Sight” program. All proceeds from this annual event benefits the club’s eye screening project.
“Part of the Lions Club’s mission is eyesight,” Albin said. “That’s one way we give back to the community.”
“We do eye screening for school-aged children,” Albin said. “It has helped pay for our camera that we use — which is what we use for our eye screening tool and it’s a very special piece of equipment.”
Albin estimates that they have been able to screen over 4,000 students since the drive’s inception. Albin assures that it is an eye screening and not a diagnosis, where the Lions Club will refer students to a licensed doctor for a follow-up.
Albin said around 30 people register to drive in the event per year, with some attendees coming from south central Illinois and southwestern Indiana.
“The more, the merrier,” Albin said. “We’d like to have all the support we can get.”
Albin said that the community has shown to support the event even if they are not registering to drive in the road trip.
“As the tractors come down the roads and drive by the people’s residences, people will stand out and wave,” Albin said. “And a tremendous amount of kids will be out next to the road watching the tractors come by. People love to see them.”
Albin assures that, despite being an already distanced event, that safety measures will be in effect when applicable regarding rising COVID-19 rates.
“We will have hand sanitizer out,” Albin said. “When you come to registration, obviously, we will ask people that are sick not to be (at the event). We’ll practice social distancing and all that kind of stuff to make sure that everyone’s safe. But, it is an outdoor event. It’s not somewhere to where we congregate a lot. We’re pretty much on the tractors the whole time. We keep it safe that way.”
The registration form for the event is now available on the Lions Club’s Facebook page. The form can be printed out and brought to the event on Sunday or participants can sign-up in person at the event between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The entry fee is $25 with lunch included.
All drivers must be at least 14 years old to participate, with all tractors to have slow moving vehicle signs, and must run at least 12 miles per hour. All participants will also be required to sign a waiver before hitting the road.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
